Gong Jun is the Cover Star of Elle China February 2023 Issue

Actor Gong Jun (Simon Gong) takes the cover story of Elle China Magazine‘s February 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Xiao Gang. In charge of styling was Kidd Ji. Beauty is work of hair stylist Zhang Boxuan, and makeup artist Xiao Ming.

Gong Jun was born in Chengdu, Sichuan. He first captured public attention in the drama “Lost Love in Times” (2017), and his career gained momentum with his performances in “Begin Again” (2020) and “Word of Honor” (2021). Gong pursued his passion for acting in Beijing and graduated from Donghua University’s Acting Department. Despite facing early setbacks in the entertainment industry, Gong overcame these challenges and made a name for himself with roles in several notable TV dramas and films. His talent has been recognized in both historical and contemporary genres. In addition to his acting career, Gong has a history in modeling and is known for his philanthropic endeavors, supporting various charitable causes and social initiatives.

Photography © Xiao Gang for ELLE China, read more at ellechina.com