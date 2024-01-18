Prada Re-Nylon 2024 embodies a commitment to responsibility through action, highlighting circularity and sustainability as the focal point of its groundbreaking collection. The advertising campaign for 2024 features renowned actors and activists Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch, captured by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. Beyond aesthetics, the campaign highlights Prada Group’s enduring collaboration with UNESCO for ocean preservation.

Nylon, a symbol of the revolutionary spirit ingrained in Prada’s design philosophy, has been a signature material since the late Seventies. Miuccia Prada‘s introduction of nylon in accessories marked a redefinition of contemporary luxury, presenting a practical material in a new light through innovative design. Prada’s consistent reinvention over four decades has firmly established nylon as a cornerstone of modern luxury, challenging conventions in both accessories and ready-to-wear.

Starting from July 2023, 1% of the proceeds from the Prada Re-Nylon Collection contribute to SEA BEYOND, an educational program initiated in 2019 by Prada Group and UNESCO‘s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC). Aligned with the Group’s deep societal concerns and its enduring commitment to education and culture, SEA BEYOND aims to raise global awareness on sustainability and ocean literacy, educating youth worldwide.

Launched in 2019, Prada Re-Nylon, featuring accessories and ready-to-wear for both men and women, encapsulates a fundamental duality of Prada’s identity – innovation in spirit and responsibility in action. Placing sustainability at the core of its fashion collection, Prada Re-Nylon signifies a transformative shift across the entire brand. Today, all Prada virgin nylon production has transitioned to regenerated nylon, exemplifying a radical commitment to sustainability by a prominent luxury house.