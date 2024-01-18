Top Model Xu Meen Poses in MCM Spring Summer 2024 Looks

MCM, the renowned German luxury fashion house, unveils its Spring Summer 2024 campaign, celebrating the spirit of young style innovators worldwide. Starring South Korean top model Xu Meen, the campaign highlights the essence of the contemporary MCM tribe – an eclectic community of dynamic digital nomads forging their paths. The campaign reflects the brand’s optimistic, rule-breaking heritage with a fresh, vibrant image.

This collaborative venture brings together industry icons such as photographer Craig McDean, stylist Karl Templer, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and hairstylist Guido Palau, guided by the creative direction of Fabien Baron. The outcome is a striking fusion of laid-back glamour infused with timeless fashion substance.

Aligned with MCM’s mission to inspire and empower 21st-century mavericks, the Spring Summer 2024 Collection is designed for individuals embracing a sophisticated rebellion, crafting their unique paths globally. MCM President and Brand & Commercial Officer, Sabine Brunner, states, “It’s about discovering what’s new and creating what’s next.”

The Spring Summer 2024 Collection adopts a lifestyle-centric approach, offering a diverse range of ready-to-wear, innovative leather goods, accessories, and fresh footwear designs. Emphasizing fluidity between leisure and workwear, the collection presents versatile styles suitable for any occasion, upholding MCM’s brand codes and advancing through cross-category design interpretations.

The campaign officially launched Today, January 18th, 2024, with the collection available online and in stores.