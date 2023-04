Actor Gong Jun (Simon Gong) takes the cover story of Elle Men China Magazine‘s April 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Guo Puyuan. In charge of styling was Sherry Shen, with art direction from Yang Zhai, and production by Shui Yan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Zhang Fan, and makeup artist Yoyoo Keong Ming.

Photography © Guo Puyuan​​​​ for Elle Men China