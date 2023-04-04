in Advertising Campaigns, Gucci, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Mo Salah & Rafael Leão Model Gucci x adidas SS23 Collection

Discover the latest Gucci x adidas collection starring FC Liverpool and AC Milan football players Mo Salah and Rafael Leão

©ADIDAS/GUCCI

Sportswear giant adidas and luxury fashion brand Gucci team up for the Spring Summer 2023 Gucci x adidas collection starring FC Liverpool player Mo Salah and AC Milan‘s Rafael Leão. Football’s brightest stars fronted the campaign in the creatively combined elements of the brands inspired by collegiate style that unfolds on iconic vintage silhouettes. The colorful collections features staple adidas Original items from their tracksuits, quarter-zip long-sleeved tops and graphic t-shirts, and reimagined designs for adidas’ waviest sneaker silhouettes like the Gazelles and the ZX8000s.

©ADIDAS/GUCCI
©ADIDAS/GUCCI
©ADIDAS/GUCCI
©ADIDAS/GUCCI
©ADIDAS/GUCCI
©ADIDAS/GUCCI

