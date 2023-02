Taiwanese actor and singer Greg Han (Hsu Kuang-han) takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s February 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Troy Wang. In charge of styling was Edie Lai, with art direction from Charles Wong. Beauty is work of hair stylist Edmund Lin, and makeup artist Kao Hsiu Wen. For the session Greg Han is wearing selected pieces from Fendi.

Photography © Troy Wang for Men’s Uno China