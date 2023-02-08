Air Jordan 1 High ‘Panda’ Release

One of the all time favourites, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High ’85 OG ‘Black White’ also known as ‘Panda,’ is making its return as part of Jordan Brand’s 2023 retro lineup. The several leaker accounts have started teasing the release weeks ago, and now it’s finally confirmed by the Swoosh brand – “The genesis of hoops-to-street style returns to original form with the AJ-1 “Black White”. The pair will be the OG-styled black and white Air Jordan 1 High from 1985.

This iteration of the popular model will feature a high-top cut similar to the pairs from ‘85, as well as the two-tone black and white color blocking (as its name suggests) along with a standard white midsole and a black outsole.

Nike Dunk History

Designed by legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore almost four decades ago, the silhouette was always around, but only recently it has become one of the favorites among the sneakerheads. The origins of the silhouette dates back in the ’80 when it was designed as a high top basketball sneaker, very similar to other Nike models of that era, including the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan 1. It came back to the spotlight when late Virgil Abloh chose them for Nike x Off White collaboration and the rest is history.

Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents’ will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide. – from Nike.

Since the model released in 2019, the Nike Dunks have become one of the most popular Swoosh silhouettes, with all of their releases instantly selling out. Thanks to that, the model became one of the favourites for collaborations, redesigns and special editions, constantly raising in popularity.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Panda’ Design

The Jordan Brand brigs back the original colorway, trying to build it to the same specs as the 1985 OG. It features a simple two-tone leather upper combined with a white and black across the shoe, with a black Swoosh complemented with a white wings logo on the lateral profile. A Nike Air tongue tag also comes in black and white, with a matching midsole and rubber outsole.

The ’85 cut features a higher collar, wider toe box and premium hangtag in classic, go-with-everything colours. The finishing touch? Nike Air cushioning underfoot helps you keep pace in comfort, so nothing holds you back. Lace up and make your stride iconic. – says Nike.

Nike Dunk High ‘Panda’ Release & Restock

The Jordan brand is about to bless with another gem, the OG black/white colorway this February and we expect it to sell out fast. Many sneakerheads are undoubtedly looking forward to the release, so prepare to be super fast to cop these. According to nike.com, the model officially releases on February 15, while it will be also available via GOAT and Flight Club from February 16. Stay tuned for the next panda dunks restock date.

How Take Care of Your Pandas

Yes, sneakers are made to be worn and not stored in a box (as some collectors actually do). And of course, if we wear them every day, we need to know how to properly clean them. While some of the models are not that easy to take care of, Jordans can, fortunately, be cleaned in a few simple steps. If you’re wondering how to clean Air Jordan 1s, you only need dish soap, baking soda, a shoe brush, a toothbrush and a soft, clean cloth.

Release Date: February 15

Price: $200

SKU: BQ4422 001

Designer: Peter Moore

Nickname: Black White

Colorway: Black/Summit White

Main Color: Black

Upper Material: Leather

Technology: Air

Category: Lifestyle

