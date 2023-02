Fashion photographer Trent Pace captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Australian model and decathlete Seb Reyneke represented by Mate Model Management and Chadwick Models.

For the story Seb is wearing selected swimwear pieces from Adidas, Ca-Rio-Ca, Aussiebum, and TeamM8.

Photographer: Trent Pace – @trentpacephoto

Model: Seb Reyneke at Mate Model Management and Chadwick Models