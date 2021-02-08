6 Style Tips That’ll Change Your Life

Many men will want to look stylish and sophisticated each day. However, with so many fashion choices on the market that can quickly fall in and out of style, you might be unsure how to develop a sleek wardrobe.

If you want to don clothing that makes you appear effortlessly stylish while boosting your confidence every day of the week, read these six style tips that will change your life.

Never Fear Color

Most men tend to wear navy, gray, or black clothing and are afraid to add a pop of color into their closet. However, many fashion-forward men understand the importance of injecting a vibrant hue into an outfit. While you shouldn’t run out and buy a bold yellow sweater, you shouldn’t be afraid to add a little color to your look. For instance, a red tie could brighten up a dark suit.

Don’t Scale Back on Shoes

Every man should aim to add simple, timeless footwear into their closet. Classic styles can include:

Dark five eyelet derby with a round toe

Brogues

Loafers

Pick footwear that is the opposite of fussy, as it should offer a simple color, sole, and pattern, which will ensure they won’t go out of style. A good-quality pair of shoes should last for at least 15 years, which is why you must pick a design that will stand the test of time. For example, always pick a round toe over square or pointy options that can fall out of fashion and appear impractical.

Choose Your Eyewear Wisely

The glasses you choose can either complement your face or detract from appearance and clothing. You must, therefore, find frames to match your face shape and complexion. You could also stop glasses from distracting your look by wearing comfortable lenses, such as Precision 1 contacts. Contact lenses will ensure you never feel self-conscious of your frames and won’t hide your face.

Pay a Little Extra for Outerwear

Walk down a street with confidence by investing in quality outerwear. Most people will first notice your coat or jacket when you walk into a room, which is why you must aim to form a positive first impression. Pick a high-quality, durable design that will complement your outfit. For example, a stylish bomber jacket is ideal when dressing casually, while a mac can complement your smart attire or suit.

Overdress

If you are unsure about a dress code, it is better to overdress than underdress. No-one will bat an eyelid if you look sleek and stylish at a dinner party or a restaurant. However, many people will raise an eyebrow if you wear a t-shirt and shorts when they have taken the time to dress up. Overdressing will ensure you look great, and you will not feel self-conscious in a social setting.

Choose the Right Fit

Men often choose clothing items that are a size too big for them, as they don’t understand their exact size, or they’ll pick an item because it feels comfortable. However, if you want to appear effortlessly fashionable, you must choose the right fit for your body.

If you pick the wrong clothes for your body’s proportions, you’ll appear bigger and shorter than your size. For example, if you’re buying pants, you must be able to pinch at least ½ to 1 inch on either side of your thighs. Any more than this and your clothes could appear baggy and unflattering.

If you follow the above style tips, you could appear sleek and fashionable every day of the week.

Images from Grego by Silvia Piva – See the full story here