Will Chalker is the Face of MISSONI Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Photographer Robin Galiegue lensed Missoni’s FW22 campaign starring Will Chalker and Mini Andén

Fashion brand MISSONI presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 campaign starring supermodels Will Chalker and Mini Andén captured by fashion photographer Robin Galiegue. The campaign brings a story of a life that started far away, constantly reinventing for the present, and finding its setting in the future.

Bold and authentic, the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022 advertising campaign offers a story of different lives in different eras, in an ongoing conversation with each other. This dialogue is possible thanks to the use of the most universal and evocative of languages: colour. Each colour has its own story which evolves in each textile weave and becomes part of a wider choral blend within each item. All this is visually expressed by the suggestive monolith around which the show launching the collection takes place: an imposing monument of a Utopian square where past and future meet in reciprocal fusion, a cyclical neon scenario acting as the background to the images of the advertising campaign.” – from Missoni

