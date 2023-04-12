MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Horsing Around by Maxim Miller

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Videos

Photographer Maxim Miller and stylist Vera Witthaut team up for our latest exclusive story

The handsome Jorges Álvarez at Salitre Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Horsing Around captured by fashion photographer Maxim Miller. In charge of creative direction and styling was Vera Witthaut, with production from Sina Pilgrim, and booking by Valeria Bravikov, all with BLKAGENCY. Video direction by Honeybadger at BLKAGENCY.

For the story Jorges is wearing selected pieces from LFDY, Freitag, Alaska, Reebok, Rudy Project, Rice, Gant, Quiksilver, Vetements, Julius Bach, Samsoe Samsoe, Reusch, Oakley, Casio, G-Shock, Versace, and Only&Sons.

Glasses: Oakley / Tracksuit: Vintage / Watch: Casio / Sneaker: Reebok

Glasses: Gant / Jumper,Shorts: Quiksilver / Socks: Vetements / Sneaker: Reebok
Hoodie: LFDY / Bag: Freitag / Trousers: Alaska / Sneakers: Reebok

Sunglasses: Rudy Project / Tracksuit: Reebok / Shoes: Rice
Blanket: VOITED / Watch: G-Shock / Shirt: Only&Sons / Shorts: Vintage

Coat: Julius Bach / Shorts: Samsoe Samsoe
Basketball Shirt: Reebok / Shorts: Reebok / Socks: Versace / Sneakers: Rice
Jacket: Reusch / Shorts: Reebok
Sunglasses: Rudy Project / Tracksuit: Reebok / Shoes: Rice

Photographer: Maxim Miller – @maxim.millerr
Video: Honeybadger at BLKAGENCY
Creative Directior, Stylist: Vera Witthaut at BLKAGENCY
Model: Jorges Álvarez at Salitre Models
Production: BLKAGENCY – Sina Pilgrim
Booking: BLKAGENCY – Valeria Bravikov
Horses: El Salobre

