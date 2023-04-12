MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Horsing Around by Maxim Miller

The handsome Jorges Álvarez at Salitre Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Horsing Around captured by fashion photographer Maxim Miller. In charge of creative direction and styling was Vera Witthaut, with production from Sina Pilgrim, and booking by Valeria Bravikov, all with BLKAGENCY. Video direction by Honeybadger at BLKAGENCY.

For the story Jorges is wearing selected pieces from LFDY, Freitag, Alaska, Reebok, Rudy Project, Rice, Gant, Quiksilver, Vetements, Julius Bach, Samsoe Samsoe, Reusch, Oakley, Casio, G-Shock, Versace, and Only&Sons.

Photographer: Maxim Miller – @maxim.millerr

Video: Honeybadger at BLKAGENCY

Creative Directior, Stylist: Vera Witthaut at BLKAGENCY

Model: Jorges Álvarez at Salitre Models

Production: BLKAGENCY – Sina Pilgrim

Booking: BLKAGENCY – Valeria Bravikov

Horses: El Salobre