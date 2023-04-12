MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Horsing Around by Maxim Miller

The handsome Jorges Álvarez at Salitre Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Horsing Around captured by fashion photographer Maxim Miller. In charge of creative direction and styling was Vera Witthaut, with production from Sina Pilgrim, and booking by Valeria Bravikov, all with BLKAGENCY. Video direction by Honeybadger at BLKAGENCY.
For the story Jorges is wearing selected pieces from LFDY, Freitag, Alaska, Reebok, Rudy Project, Rice, Gant, Quiksilver, Vetements, Julius Bach, Samsoe Samsoe, Reusch, Oakley, Casio, G-Shock, Versace, and Only&Sons.
Photographer: Maxim Miller – @maxim.millerr
Video: Honeybadger at BLKAGENCY
Creative Directior, Stylist: Vera Witthaut at BLKAGENCY
Model: Jorges Álvarez at Salitre Models
Production: BLKAGENCY – Sina Pilgrim
Booking: BLKAGENCY – Valeria Bravikov
Horses: El Salobre