NCT Member Mark Lee lands on the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s May 2023 edition captured by fashion photographer Go Won Tae. In charge of styling was Youngjin Kim, with fashion direction from Yeji Lee, and set design by Shin Hoseung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Songhee, and makeup artist Anseong. For the covers Mark Lee is wearing selected looks from Polo Ralph Lauren.

Photography © Go Won Tae for W Korea, read more at wkorea.com