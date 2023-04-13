Abas Abdirazaq, Kim Dongha & Matteo Ferri Pose for Ferragamo

Fashion house FERRAGAMO enlists photographer Rafael Pavarotti to capture their Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear campaign featuring models Abas Abdirazaq, Kim Dongha, and Matteo Ferri. In charge of styling was Mavi Staiano, with art direction from Edward Quarmby, set design by Mary Howard, casting direction by 11casting, and production by North Six. Beauty is work of hair stylist Virginie Pinto Moreira, makeup artist Thom Walker, and manicurist Ama Quashie. The eyewear collection fuses responsible materials and iconic details, and brings contemporary silhouettes and rich colours.