The handsome Hunter Beireis stars in At The Edge Of The Sea session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kenneth Medilo.

In charge of styling was Alan Clark, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Dries Van Noten, Prada, Raf Simons, Christian Louboutin, Ader Error, and Ann Demuelemeester.

Photographer: Kenneth Medilo – @kmedilophoto

Stylist: Alan Clark – @joshualanclark

Model: Hunter Beireis – @hunterbeireis