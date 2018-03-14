Equilibrium: Inde Mace Stars in Essential Homme Spring 2018 Issue

Fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management captured Equilibrium story featuring Inde Mace for the Spring 2018 edition of Essential Homme Magazine. In charge of styling was Paul Frederick at See Management, with set design from Ryan Fahey, and production by Alexey Galetskiy Productions. Grooming is work of Scott McMahan using Tom Ford Men. Photo assistance by Alvin Wong.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com