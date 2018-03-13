MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Brayden Templeton by Pat Supsiri
The handsome Brayden Templeton at IMG Models updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. For the story Brayden is wearing selected looks from Farage.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session bellow:
Model: Brayden Templeton at IMG Models Australia
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
