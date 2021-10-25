MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Francisco Escobar

Fashion photographer Sinem Yazici captured the handsome Francisco Escobar, represented by The Society Management, exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS session.

Editor Maja Vuckovic sits down with Francisco to talk about his beginnings, biggest challenges, social media, gulity pleasures and more.

Read the interview after the jump:

Hello Francisco, nice to have you at MMSCENE! Can you tell us a bit more about yourself?

Thank you for having me. I’m from Cali Colombia. I have been an athlete my whole life, I’m a pole vaulter. Gold medal in my country. Modeling brought me to New York and while I was here I was able to get a scholarship to do my bachelor degree and compete in America.

What did you aspire to be when you were younger, was modelling your first choice?

Modeling was never my first choice. I had so many dreams as a kid. I wanted to be a pilot, astronaut, go to the Olympics… But modeling became part of my life. I was able to do it whereever I was. I used to live in Asia for a year and half, and modeling really helped me to pay some bills and make it easier to experience diffrent lifestyles.

For how long have you been a model?

I have been modeling for 8 years but I’ve never been consistent because I took some years off to do school and sports. But I was always doing few jobs on the side whenever I had the time off from competitions.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

I think one of the biggest challenge has been to be far away from my family. It has been difficult to go as often as I want and see them.

Do you feel like you connect personally with your followers on social media? Is it important to you?

I connect with them but I think i need to be more consistent with my postings and engagement. I feel it’s very important to connect with social media followers. They are following you cause you give them something. They believe in you. And you got to give the best of you at all times.

Are you a more of a diet person or a workout person?

I’m definitely more a workout person. Work hard, play hard.

What does your typical day look like?

I like to wake up early before 7am, drink a nice cup of coffee and go for a run or a bike ride. After that I start my day with work and errands. I always try to fit in some reading time and extra workouts.



Could you share with us your most played songs on your playlist?

I liked few songs from Kanye West’s new album. I’m always listening to latin music as reggeaton, salsa, deep minimal techno. It all depends of a current mood.

Any guilty pleasures?

Night out, eat all my favorite foods from different places.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

I’m working on a few new projects related to business. One of them is an app. Also, one of my biggest dreams is to go to the olympics and I always liked the idea of acting. I took classes before and I have been a host and a presenter on TV.

Photography: Sinem Yazici @sinemy

Model: Francisco Escobar @franciscoescobarofficial @thesocietynyc