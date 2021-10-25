PFW: GIVENCHY Spring Summer 2022 Collection by Matthew Williams

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover GIVENCHY Spring Summer 2022 collection presented during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For his first live show, Creative Director Matthew M. Williams mixes luxury and utility, lavishness and austerity, together with imperfect beauty and humanity trying to point out to the distinctly emotional side of fashion.

For the Spring-Summer 22 collection, I wanted to build on the tradition of Givenchy’s history while also really looking towards the future. To do this, I worked with people I admire across different disciplines who have truly unique perspectives including the artist Josh Smith, whose iconic work is incorporated throughout the collection, and the musician Young Thug, who created the entire score for the show. The collaboration and this collection offer people a remarkably immersive and special experience.

– Matthew M. Williams, Creative Director, Givenchy

The collection bridges the classical, radical and practical, while the silhouettes explore the tension between extravagance and discipline. Embracing the tradition, techniques of the salon and timelessness, the collection proves that these distinct elements are not mutually exclusive.

A stratification of eras and influences is found in the clothing, purposely layered and juxtaposed in looks: traditional masculine tailoring fabrics are featured in women’s and menswear, mohair wools, Napa leathers, cotton herringbones and Prince of Wales checks are bonded with neoprene and sculpted in form, applied to both corsets and peplums – drawn from Monsieur de Givenchy’s archive – together with shorts and minis, as well as more conventional suiting. Raw edges are cleanly sliced and embraced, adding a sense of modernity throughout; delicate Broderie Anglaise is contrasted and exposed, bound in as trim, while tulle and transparencies add lightness, freshness and airy appositions; the urbane savoir-faire of the house and the homespun simplicity of handcraft are brought together in intricate tooling and ‘basket woven’ leatherwork, with macramé and raffia techniques for both clothing and bags. – from Givenchy.

The prints for this collection are made in collaboration with the American artist Josh Smith. Williams worked extensively with Smith to realize designs with his artwork embedded, an effort of true collaboration throughout the collection. Matt showed up in my studio and we started cooking together…we made some delicious things. We burnt some stuff and that tasted good too. – said Josh Smith about the collaboration:

The score for the entire show is made by one of the most influential rappers, Young Thug. His soundtrack for Spring-Summer ‘22 exclusively features previously unreleased material as well as the debut of unheard tracks from his forthcoming album; “Punk”, to be released on October 15th