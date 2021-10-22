Fall 2021 Trends Update: ZARA Jackets, Jeans & Outwear Looks

Fashion house ZARA presented their latest Fall 2021 menswear trends, with a story captured in New York by photographer John Clang. In charge of styling was Tony Irvine, with tailoring from Carol Ai, prop design by Nicholas Des Jardins, and production by North Six. Beauty is work of hair stylist Joey George, makeup artist Dick Page, and manicurist Yuko Tsuchihashi. Stars of the session are Alvin Walker, Anthony Giovanni Lorelli, Brian Wilson, Ernest Brockenberry, Gladimy Fleurejuste, Julian Jackson, Ludwig Hurtado, LZ Granderson, and Michael Aurelio. Location manager Isabelle Kostic.