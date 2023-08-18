in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Louis Vuitton, Magazines

Jackson Wang Stars in Harper’s Bazaar China September 2023 Issue

Harper’s Bazaar China features k-pop superstar Jackson Wang on the cover of their latest edition

Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China

The Magic Man Jackson Wang takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar China Magazine‘s September 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yu Cong. In charge of styling was July Zhang, with beauty from hair stylist Jinyi Seo, and makeup artist Juyoun Lee.

Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China

Traveling from Hong Kong to Shanghai, Seoul to New York, and Paris, k-pop superstar Jackson Wang embraces the essence of diverse cities within a society structured around urban units. With an inherent connection, he seamlessly integrates into each place, connecting with its people, participating in cultural exchanges, and expressing his unique perspective. For the cover story, Bazaar China captures him wearing the latest Louis Vuitton looks, meandering through the streets, markets, art havens, and skate parks of Paris, immersing in the city’s ever-changing multicultural ambience. Throughout his voyage, he discovers resonance and a sense of belonging across realms like fashion, music, art, and urban life, unraveling the concept of community through interactions with diverse individuals. Embracing differences and transcending limits, he communicates the amalgamation and inclusivity of today’s global youth – Diverse Spirits, One Collective Identity.

Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China
Photography © Yu Cong for Harper’s Bazaar China

