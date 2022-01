K-pop star Jackson Wang takes the cover story of Cosmopolitan China Magazine‘s February 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Trunk Xu. In charge of styling was Lisa, with beauty from hair stylist Zhang Chunjieqing, and makeup artist Simon Zhao. For the story Jackson is wearing Fendi looks, and Cartier jewelry / watch.

Photography © Trunk Xu for Cosmopolitan China, discover more at cosmopolitan.com.cn