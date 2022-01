Fashion house MARC JACOBS enlists American rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert to star in their Monogram Spring 2022 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with casting direction from Anita Bitton at The Establishment. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jimmy Paul, makeup artist Aaron de Mey, and manicurist Alicia Torello.