Jackson Wang Stars in L’Officiel Singapore May 2023 Issue

Rapper, singer, dancer, record producer, and designer Jackson Wang takes the cover story of L'Officiel Singapore Magazine's May 2023 edition

I think the first time that I officially met the whole family of the house of Louis Vuitton was at Paris Fashion Week. First of all, it was an honour and a very good experience. The thing I’m looking for when I work with a brand — at the end of the day, it might seem like a commercial thing, but we get to have a relationship and a bond as humans. That’s what we’re looking for and we were able to experience that in Paris.

Everywhere I go on the tour, I want to entertain and make sure that the crowd is having a good time for two and a half or three hours. And also for them to take away some thoughts — not just pure entertainment. That’s all I want for them. They all have their own lives — some are students; they work in different industries. I just want to share my thoughts with them, and to remind them about the vision for “MAGIC MAN”, which is always about finding your magic. To find your standard of happiness and satisfaction. [The tour] is an opportunity to entertain and spread the message. – Jackson Wang

