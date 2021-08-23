Adrien Sahores & Jakob Zimny Model Massimo Dutti Fall 2021 Looks
Massimo Dutti brings an architectonic approach to Men’s Fall fashion
Fashion house Massimo Dutti enlists top models Adrien Sahores and Jakob Zimny to star in their Fall Winter 2021 story titled Shape Of You captured by photographer Chris Colls. The collection takes an architectonic approach to men’s fashion with ribbed knitwear, padded jackets, and clean-cut blazers. It brings functional and well-constructed pieces in neutral colors.