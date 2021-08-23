in Adrien Sahores, Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Videos

Adrien Sahores & Jakob Zimny Model Massimo Dutti Fall 2021 Looks

Massimo Dutti brings an architectonic approach to Men’s Fall fashion

Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls

Fashion house Massimo Dutti enlists top models Adrien Sahores and Jakob Zimny to star in their Fall Winter 2021 story titled Shape Of You captured by photographer Chris Colls. The collection takes an architectonic approach to men’s fashion with ribbed knitwear, padded jackets, and clean-cut blazers. It brings functional and well-constructed pieces in neutral colors.

Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls
Fall Fashion
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Chris Colls

FW21LookbooksMenswearTop Modelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jackson Yee

Jackson Yee is the Cover Star of ELLE China September 2021 Issue