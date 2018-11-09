MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jason Kekich by Ronald Cadiz

By  |  Comments
Jason Kekich

The handsome Jason Kekich at DT Model Management updates his portfolio with Tsuwamono (Soldier) story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ronald Cadiz. For the session Jason is wearing selected pieces from Zara, GTMA, Original Use, H2H, and Ellazhu.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the story below:


Jason Kekich

White Padded Parka, Black Strapped Sandals: Zara
Kendo Hakama: GTMA

Jason Kekich

Oversized Parka Jacket: Original Use
Long Shawl Collar Vest: H2H
Harem Pants: Ellazhu

Jason Kekich

Total Look: Zara

Jason Kekich

Total Look: Zara

Jason Kekich

White Padded Parka, Black Strapped Sandals: Zara
Kendo Hakama: GTMA

Jason Kekich

Long Shawl Collar Vest: H2H

Jason Kekich

White Padded Parka, Black Strapped Sandals: Zara
Kendo Hakama: GTMA

Jason Kekich

Total Look: Zara

Photographer & Creative Director: Ronald Cadiz – ronaldcadizphotography.com
Model: Jason Kekich at DT Model Management

