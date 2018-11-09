MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jason Kekich by Ronald Cadiz
The handsome Jason Kekich at DT Model Management updates his portfolio with Tsuwamono (Soldier) story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ronald Cadiz. For the session Jason is wearing selected pieces from Zara, GTMA, Original Use, H2H, and Ellazhu.
White Padded Parka, Black Strapped Sandals: Zara
Kendo Hakama: GTMA
Oversized Parka Jacket: Original Use
Long Shawl Collar Vest: H2H
Harem Pants: Ellazhu
Photographer & Creative Director: Ronald Cadiz – ronaldcadizphotography.com
Model: Jason Kekich at DT Model Management
