MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landslide by Giuseppe Falla

Photographer Giuseppe Falla captures model Mateo Videla at Sight Management in a focused portrait series titled “Landslide” for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Styled by Ivanca, the story explores structure, presence, and controlled energy through refined visual language.
Step into our newest exclusive featuring Mateo Videla, as Giuseppe Falla shapes a striking visual narrative in Landslide.
Title: Landslide
Talent: Mateo Videla at Sight Management
Photography: Giuseppe Falla
Styling: Ivanca