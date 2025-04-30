in DT Model Management - Los Angeles Agency, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Modelwerk, Premium Models, Sight Management Studio

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landslide by Giuseppe Falla

Photographer Giuseppe Falla collaborates with model Mateo Videla for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landslide by Giuseppe Falla

Photographer Giuseppe Falla captures model Mateo Videla at Sight Management in a focused portrait series titled “Landslide” for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS. Styled by Ivanca, the story explores structure, presence, and controlled energy through refined visual language.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Step into our newest exclusive featuring Mateo Videla, as Giuseppe Falla shapes a striking visual narrative in Landslide.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landslide by Giuseppe Falla

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landslide by Giuseppe Falla

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landslide by Giuseppe Falla

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Landslide by Giuseppe Falla

Title: Landslide
Photography: Giuseppe Falla
Styling: Ivanca

EditorialexclusivePortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Sam Dilkes Shines In GQ Portugal by Jakov Baricic