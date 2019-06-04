Fixture: Joaquim Arnell Poses for Essential Homme Magazine

The handsome Joaquim Arnell stars in Fixture story captured for Essential Homme Magazine‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Kevin Sinclair. In charge of styling was Alex Van Der Steen at See Management, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Dior, Hermes, Fendi, Lanvin, and 3.1 Phillip Lim among other. Grooming is work of hair stylist Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management.
Essential Homme – www.essentialhommemag.com
Photographer: Kevin Sinclair – www.kevinsinclairphotography.com
Stylist: Alex Van Der Steen at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Hair Stylist: Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management
Model: Joaquim Arnell
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments