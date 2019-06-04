Sebastien Jondeau is Karl Lagerfeld’s Menswear Ambasador

Karl Lagerfeld has announced Sebastien Jondeau as brand’s menswear ambassador for the Spring 2020 season. He will join the brand’s presentation at Pitti Uomo in June 2019, where he will present his edit of the collection.

It’s an honor for me to edit the upcoming collections, and continue to carry out Karl’s legacy. My edit reflects how I dress in my own life, from casual or sporty to dressed-up and formal. There’s something for every occasion or event. – said Sebastien Jondeau

Jondeau was Lagerfeld’s personal assistant for more than 20 years, and spent his entire career by the designer’s side.

Sebastien is a founding member of the #TeamKarl family, and was one of the people who was closest to Karl on a daily basis. Sebastien knows and understands Karl’s style incredibly well; he is the ideal person to edit our menswear collections and be an ambassador to the World of KARL. We are excited for him to introduce his selection during Pitti Uomo, as part of our brand’s immersive program of events. – said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld

At Pitti Uomo will be presented the Spring 2020 collections including menswear, footwear, eyewear, denim and beachwear, accompanied with a live performance by London-based artist Endless, who will paint a tribute portrait of Karl Lagerfeld on a giant 5-by-9-meter installation in the center of the fair space.