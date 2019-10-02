in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Saint Laurent

Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Covers Vanity Fair November 2019 Issue

Vanity Fair features actor Joaquin Phoenix on the cover of their latest edition

Joaquin Phoenix
Photography © Ethan James Green for Vanity Fair

Actor Joaquin Phoenix takes the cover of American Vanity Fair Magazine‘s November 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Ethan James Green. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, who for the cover selected look from Saint Laurent. Set design is work of Marcs Goldberg, with production from Joy Asbury Productions. Grooming by beauty artist David Cox using Beautycounter.

There’s so many different ways of looking at it – You can either say here’s somebody who, like everybody, needed to be heard and understood and to have a voice. Or you can say this is somebody that disproportionately needs a large quantity of people to be fixated on him. His satisfaction comes as he stands in amongst the madness.” – Phoenix for Vanity Fair, on Arthur Fleck/Joker character.

Photography © Ethan James Green for Vanity Fair – www.vanityfair.com

