Connor Newall Models American Vintage Fall Winter 2019 Collection

Discover American Vintage men’s collection with classic pieces and sporty influences

Top model Connor Newall stars in American Vintage‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Julia Champeau. In charge of styling was Jonathan Huguet, with beauty from hair stylist Joseph Pujalte, and makeup artist Satoko Watanabe.

Growing season after season, the American Vintage men’s collection offers a complete wardrobe for autumn/winter 2019-2020. Between classic pieces and sporty influences, it imposes its style, always with the perfect twist.

Essential, timeless and universal. This is the driving theme of the American Vintage men’s wardrobe. Built from the start around basics with well-designed details, the silhouette is broken down into eclectic and must-have pieces. From the faded cosy sweatshirt with its vintage style, worn on its own or paired with matching trousers, to the XL polar fleece jumper, by way of a flowing canvas or denim suit. Alternating finesse and simplicity, the men’s look remains subtle while revealing a bold personality that shows in the meticulous crafting of the materials and details.

