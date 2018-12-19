Joe Alwyn Poses for American Esquire Magazine Winter ’19 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

British actor Joe Alwyn takes the pages of American Esquire Magazine‘s Winter ’19 edition captured by fashion photographer Christian Anwander. In charge of styling was Matthew Marden who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Givenchy among other. Grooming is work of hair stylist Scott Mcmahan.

“He isn’t driven by politics and ambition and power in the same way as the other male characters. The others try to circle the women and use them for their own advantage. That’s not to say that my character is incapable of doing that, but he has higher priorities or higher feelings—his love and loyalty to Elizabeth.” Alwyn for Esquire, on his role as Robert Dudley in Mary Queen of Scots.



