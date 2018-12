Pin 47 Shares

Top model Pietro Boselli stars in the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Poland‘s Winter 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Anthony Meyer. In charge of styling was Pascal Pache, with beauty from hair stylist Yusuke Taniguchi, and makeup artist Angelik Iffennecker.





