MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: True Colors by Ferran Casanova

Fresh faced Joel Culell at Sight Management stars in True Color story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Beta. Photo assistance by Lo Resa.
For the session, Joel is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Dsquared2, Zara, Christopher Kane, Boss, Studio Nicholson, and Calvin Klein.
Photographer Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova
Stylist Cristian Beta – @the_man_in_beta
Model Joel Culell at Sight Management – @Joelculell_, @sightmanagement
Photo Assistant Lo Resa – @bohynekocka