in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sight Management Studio

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: True Colors by Ferran Casanova

Photographer Ferran Casanova and stylist Cristian Beta team up for our latest exclusive story

Ferran Casanova

Fresh faced Joel Culell at Sight Management stars in True Color story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Beta. Photo assistance by Lo Resa.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session, Joel is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Dsquared2, Zara, Christopher Kane, Boss, Studio Nicholson, and Calvin Klein.

Ferran Casanova

Ferran Casanova
Top and Skirt: Christopher Kane
Boots: Zara
Ferran Casanova
Top: Acne Studios
Wool Pullover: Calvin Klein
Pants: Studio Nicholson
Boots: Zara
Ferran Casanova
Pants: Calvin Klein
Boots: Zara
Joel Culell
Suit: Calvin Klein
Boots: Zara
Joel Culell
Top: Acne Studios
Pants: Dsquared2
Boots: Zara

Joel Culell

Joel Culell
Coat: Boss
Shirt and Pants: Studio Nicholson

Photographer Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova
Stylist Cristian Beta – @the_man_in_beta
Model Joel Culell at Sight Management – @Joelculell_, @sightmanagement
Photo Assistant Lo Resa – @bohynekocka

editorialsexclusiveFresh FacesMMSCENE STYLENew GuysPortfolio updates

6 Factors to Consider Before Upgrading Your Diamond Ring

5 Reasons Watches Are The Perfect Accessory