GQ Australia enlists supermodel Jon Kortajarena to star in Summer Daze story captured for their February 2018 edition by fashion photographer Hannah Scott-Stevenson, with styling from Kelly Hume. Grooming is work of Pete Lennon.

For the session Jon is wearing selected pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Marni, Louis Vuitton, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Prada among other. Discover more of the story bellow: