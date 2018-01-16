Ariel Rosa, Davy Swart, Emil Wilkstrom & Maxime Findeling for Balmain SS18

Balmain

Models Ariel Rosa, Davy Swart, Emil Wilkstrom, and Maxime Findeling star in Balmain‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign captured by the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing.

For more of the campaign continue bellow:


Balmain

Balmain

Balmain

