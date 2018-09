Pin 13 Shares

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena takes the cover story of GQ Portugal‘s September 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik. In charge of styling was Jan Kralicek, who for the session selected looks from Boss. Beauty is work of hair stylist Brennen Demelo, and makeup artist Angela Davis-Deacon.

