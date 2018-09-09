Supermodel SIMON NESSMAN Covers VOGUE HOMMES

Pin 0 Shares

Supermodel SIMON NESSMAN takes the cover of VOGUE HOMMES Fall Winter 2018 edition clad in a white Ermenegildo Zegna suit. In charge of the cover story was photographer Ethan James Green with styling from Fashion Stylist Anastasia Barbieri.

The new issue hitting the newsstands September 13th is full of outstanding pieces – featuring interviews with Anthony Vaccarello, Jean-Luc Godard, Tom Ford, Nile Rodgers, Umit Benan, Jacquemus, and Shain Boumedine. When it comes to fashion stories other contributing photographers are Riverdale star Cole Sprouse in addition to shoots from regular contributors and legends such as David Sims, Paolo Roversi, Ewen Spencer.

Simon is represented by SOUL ARTIST MANAGEMENT in New York.

