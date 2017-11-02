Jon Kortajarena Stars in L’Officiel Hommes Switzerland FW17 Issue

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Switzerland‘s Fall Winter 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Jeremy Dubois. In charge of styling was Marie Revelut, with makeup from Qin Huo and hair styling by Sachi Yamashita.

For the story Jon is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Givenchy, Dior Homme, Versace, Hugo, Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Dsquared2, Kenzo, Balmain, Yohji Yamamoto, and Emanuel Ungaro. Discover more of the story bellow:



