Jorn Sorensen Molvik in Blomster by Joey Leo for MMSCENE Magazine

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Fashion photographer Joey Leo captured Blomster story for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s June 2018 edition featuring Jorn Sorensen Molvik at Ace Models Athens. In charge of styling and hair styling was Yannis Kyriazos, with makeup from Kristel Toma.

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT $22.90 & DIGITAL 4.99

For the session Jorn is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, H&M, Converse, Andbeyond Studios Amsterdam, Artwear Dimitriadis, Eleftheriou, He-M-N-Oid, Levis, Art & Industry Athens, Studio Materiality, Kiloshop Athens, Clon8, Dior Homme, and Concept Store Athens. Discover more of the story below:


Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Jorn Sorensen Molvik

Model: Jorn Sorensen Molvik at Ace Models Athens
Hair Stylist: Yannis Kyriazos using Label.m
Makeup Artist: Kristel Toma
Stylist: Yannis Kyriazos – @yannis_kyriazos
Photographer & Art Director: Joey Leo – www.joeyleo.com

Available now in print & digital, find June 2018 and our previous issues in MMSCENE SHOP.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link