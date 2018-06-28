Jorn Sorensen Molvik in Blomster by Joey Leo for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Joey Leo captured Blomster story for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s June 2018 edition featuring Jorn Sorensen Molvik at Ace Models Athens. In charge of styling and hair styling was Yannis Kyriazos, with makeup from Kristel Toma.

For the session Jorn is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, H&M, Converse, Andbeyond Studios Amsterdam, Artwear Dimitriadis, Eleftheriou, He-M-N-Oid, Levis, Art & Industry Athens, Studio Materiality, Kiloshop Athens, Clon8, Dior Homme, and Concept Store Athens. Discover more of the story below:





Model: Jorn Sorensen Molvik at Ace Models Athens

Hair Stylist: Yannis Kyriazos using Label.m

Makeup Artist: Kristel Toma

Stylist: Yannis Kyriazos – @yannis_kyriazos

Photographer & Art Director: Joey Leo – www.joeyleo.com

Available now in print & digital, find June 2018 and our previous issues in MMSCENE SHOP.