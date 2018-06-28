Francis Kamara & Patrick Tonks Model Strateas Carlucci SS19 Collection

Discover Strateas Carlucci‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear collection lookbook featuring models Francis Kamara and Patrick Tonks at Duval Agency lensed by fashion photographer Ribal Hosn. Grooming is work of beauty artist Xeneb.

“STRATEAS CARLUCCI present ESTUARY for SS19 Men’s, exploring the concept of static gender roles. Drawn to the idea of peeking behind common stereotypes, Strateas Carlucci investigates the work of French Photographer, Writer, and Political Activist Claude Cahun – born Lucy Renee Mathilde Schwob in 1894. Cahun was forward thinking of her work and constantly challenged gender roles in society, which of the time, were more defined and rigid. Self-described as a ‘Neuter’, Cahun’s work explored the complexities of our human selves through sensual self-portraits in a variety of costumes and personas.

Taking inspiration from Cahun’s self-portrait series and their famous quote “Under this mask, another mask; I will never finish removing all these faces.” – STRATEAS CARLUCCI further explore stereotypes driven by gender and a surrounding culture.“





