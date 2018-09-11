MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Justin Lyons by Michael Kai Young

Justin Lyons

The handsome Justin Lyons at Elite Models teamed up with fashion photographer Michael Kai Young for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Styling is work of Shea Hurley at Plutino Group, who for the story selected pieces from Boss, Canali, Bulova, Sand, Tom Ford, and Strellson.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session below:


Justin Lyons

SUIT: CANALI
WATCH: BULOVA

Justin Lyons

POLO & TROUSERS: SAND
WATCH: BULOVA

Justin Lyons

FULL LOOK: TOM FORD

Justin Lyons

FULL LOOK: TOM FORD

Justin Lyons

SUIT: STRELLSON
WATCH: BULOVA

Justin Lyons

SUIT: STRELLSON

Justin Lyons

SUIT: BOSS

Model: Justin Lyons at Elite Models
Stylist: Shea Hurley at Plutino Group
Photographer: Michael Kai Young – michaelkaiyoung.com

