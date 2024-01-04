Member of the Hong Kong boy band group Mirror, Keung To takes the cover story of Vogue Hong Kong Magazine‘s January 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Leung Mo. In charge of creative and fashion direction was Jacky Tam, with beauty from hair stylist Man Chan, and makeup artost Rainbow Chung. For the cover story Keung To is wearing selected pieces from Kenzo.

From beginning to end, I have never regretted anything I did on stage, because for me it is a record of what I was thinking at that time, and can also tell everyone my truest emotions and feelings through the stage. I don’t think you can pretend on stage no matter what your state is. The audience will see what you pretend to be, so no matter whether my performance is good or bad, I don’t regret it. Because the magic of the stage allows me to fully release it at the moment, coupled with the interaction with the fans, this is the fun part.

Sometimes when negative emotions come, it is really uncomfortable. I think this is really a learning topic in life. I am used to solving it by myself, because I need to be alone to think about problems, and I don’t want others to see my fragile side; and My work is the only way to let everyone know what I have realized during this period. For example, last year’s “Mirror in the Mirror” was about how to coexist with negative criticism and inner demons.

In my heart, I am a person who refuses to admit defeat and does not want others to look down on me, so I will not give up easily. But I I am very grateful to those who have given me good or malicious criticism. Their voices are precious to me, because some of their opinions have really made me improve. I still welcome everyone’s criticism and support. These are the voices that keep me awake. In the past five years, in addition to my family, myself and fans, I also want to thank those who hate me, because they are also the nutrients for my growth. If I only have people who support me in my life, then I will I will stay at a certain stage and will not explore new possibilities… I want to prove it to them. Although they may not support me in the end, this is my motivation and makes me do better.

My mind is already full of new ideas for the work, and I hope that I can truly present it as I wish in the future. In fact, I don’t have any big aspirations, I just want to follow the steps and hope that I can improve in singing, dancing and acting! – Keung To

Photography © Leung Mo for Vogue Hong Kong, read more at voguehk.com