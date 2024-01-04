Techne: Solid Homme Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house Solid Homme unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 campaign captured by fashion photographer Josh Hight. In charge of styling and art direction was Julian Ganio, with casting direction from Marie Levy, and production by Eyesight. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, and makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar. Among the stars of the campaign are Brando Erba and Nicola Macchi.

The Spring Summer 2024 collection by Solid Homme explores the evolution of uniforms, a spectrum that ranges from multi-generational work and utility wear to formal and industrial design. This collection rises from familiar staples to activate new modes of fashion expression, offering a contemporary take on the concept of uniforms and workwear. Solid Homme’s collection presents an essence of new workwear, reinterpreted through a modern lens while preserving the integrity of traditional utility and formality.

In this collection, nostalgia is a key theme, but it extends beyond vintage references. It taps into South Korea’s collective memory of uniform wearing – a standardization that has been liberatingly reconfigured for the contemporary moment. Solid Homme champions the idea that individuals should choose their own standards and tribes, promoting a sense of personal identity and belonging.