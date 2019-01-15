Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington is the Cover Boy of GQ Australia

Pin 0 Shares

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington takes the cover story of Australian GQ Magazine‘s January February 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. in charge of styling was Dan May, with grooming from beauty artist Sam Cooper.

“Could be anything next… The way I feel at the moment is that I’ve been given a great liberation that most actors don’t get. Most actors, whatever they tell you, are seeking fame. Seeking notoriety. Because that’s the goal, isn’t it? That you’re on the red carpet. That you’re at the award ceremonies. That you’re in something where people stop you in the street. And I’ve had that the last nine years. And I think there would be something a bit wrong with me if I was still seeking it.” – Harington for GQ Australia.



