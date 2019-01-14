MFW Backstage: No.21 Fall Winter 2019.20 Show

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion house No.21 presented their Fall Winter 2019.20 collection during the last day of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Fashion photographer Ariel Chan was in charge of capturing behind the scene images at No.21‘s AW19.20 show exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine.

Discover more photos of backstage action from today’s No.21‘s show below:





