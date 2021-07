Actor and musician Kris Wu (Wu Yi Fan) takes the cover story of Elle China‘s August 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yu Cong. In charge of styling was Cloe Dong, with beauty from hair stylist John Zhangminghu, and makeup artist Yooyo Keong Ming. For the session Kris is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton, and Bvlgari.

Photography © Yu Cong for Elle China, discover more at ellechina.com