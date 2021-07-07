OAMC Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover OAMC Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Kaissan Ibrahima, Samer Rahma, and Tommaso Robaldo lensed by fashion photographer Ben Beagent. The collection was inspired by the philosophy of German industrial designer Dieter Rams.

“Through this lens, the collection’s intent is to elevate garments through both material and appearance: using superior fabrics, trims, and technique to create products that last, and eliminating any superfluous design details. Tailoring is sharp, with single visible buttons, in strong wool granité, double-faced sculptural cotton, and jacquard cotton-polyester houndstooth. The silhouette is full, or contracted with anatomically shaped port trousers, at times featuring waterproof performance zippers. Outerwear is multi-pocketed, modular, voluminous, soft, and billowy, recalling military function. Bonded double-face printed viscose and 3-layer nylon is worked technically, and printed with softened cosmic motifs. Fluid fil-coupé and broderie anglaise adorned shirtings are cut generously, creating a soft silhouette against sturdy recycled polyester drill trousers and structured coats.

The most important development for this season, however, is the introduction of OAMC Re:Work. We have committed part of the collection to the idea of using exiting garments, fabrics, and trims which are then re-proportioned, overdyed, reinforced, and modified through the integration of hardware or fabric panels. This season features a deconstruction exercise of military garments and blankets, specifically the American M-65 Field Jacket liner, which has been completely re-imagined in several forms. We have taken apart different garments, re-proportioned them, added and subtracted fabrics and trims, overdyed, and refinished them, and integrated these styles into the silhouette of the season. We are proud to begin this journey of re-examining how we can revisit deadstock, vintage, and discarded garments and reinvent the way they are worn and used. It is important that we work into this idea, and this season marks the beginning of a deep exploration into this process.” – from OAMC