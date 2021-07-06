PFW: ERNEST W. BAKER Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover ERNEST W. BAKER Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, presented with a fashion film featuring Dries Haseldonckx, Ibrahima Diaw, and Paul Ebhart directed by Vladimir Kaminetsky, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. In charge of art direction were Inês Amorim and Reid Baker, with styling from Mauricio Nardi, and production by SP Entertainment. Beauty is work of hair stylist ichael Delmas. The collection was inspired by Satoshi Kon’s movies such as Perfect Blue, Kon’s movies explore a place between fantasy and the real world, and by Shakespeare’s play A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The collection explores the moment between childhood’s dreams and adulthood’s realities.

“Spring-Summer 2022 didn’t start with an introspective moment, or a philosophical question churning in our minds. Instead, as we worked on the collection, one thing became clear. We were no longer defining the codes that define us personally and as a brand – we are refining them. Ernest W. Baker continues to aspire to translate today’s heritage into tomorrow’s aesthetic, blending our cultural influences between European elegance and an American rawness. One foot in the present, one foot in the future, Spring-Summer 2022 is about pushing further into this aesthetic territory, on the trail of two guides.” – from Ernest W. Baker