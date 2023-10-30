in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: To The Lake by Alejandro Ramírez

Photographer Alejandro Ramírez and stylist Sa Rederi team up for our latest exclusive story:

Alejandro Ramírez
Left: Shirt Levi’s, Trousers Adidas / Middle: Polo Puma, Trousers Dockers / Right: Shirt Comme Des Garçons, Trousers Guess / All Shoes Pitillos

Models Joshua Sorrentino, Chayden Fus, and Devon Fus, all represented by Two Management, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled To The Lake lensed by fashion photographer Alejandro Ramírez. In charge of styling and creative direction was Sa Rederi, assisted by Eli Fedina. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Sara Juan.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, Adidas, Puma, Dockers, Comme Des Garçons, Guess, Pitillos, Antony Morato, Chelsea Peers, Marc Jacobs, Diesel, Fila, Scotch & Soda, Aleksander Revas, Llamazares Y De Delgado, Abanderado, American Vintage, MC 2 Saint Barth, Lacoste, Dim, and Hackett.

Left: Shirt Comme Des Garçons, Trousers Guess / Middle: Polo Puma, Trousers Dockers / Right: Shirt Levi’s, Trousers Adidas / All Shoes Pitillos
Standing: Polo Antony Morato, Trousers Chelsea Peers / Sitting: Polo Marc Jacobs, Trousers Levi’s
Tank Top Abanderado, Trousers Scotch & Soda
Shirt Diesel, Trunks Fila
Trunks Fila
Shirt Scotch & Soda, Trousers Levi’s
Left: Underwear Abanderado, Right: Underwear Dim
Tank Top Abanderado, Trousers Scotch & Soda
Trunks Fila
Lying: Shirt American Vintage, Underwear Mc 2 Saint Barth. Sitting: Polo Lacoste, Underwear Abanderado
Left: Shirt Aleksander Revas / Right: Jumpsuit Llamazares Y De Delgado
Left: Trunks Hackett / Right: Trunks Fila
Left: Underwear Abanderado / Middle: Underwear Dim / Right: Underwear MC 2 Saint Barth
Left: Underwear Abanderado / Middle: Underwear Dim / Right: Underwear MC 2 Saint Barth

Photographer Alejandro Ramírez – @alealeking
Creative Director, Stylist Sa Rederi – @sarederi
Beauty Artist Sara Juan – @sarajuan_makeup
Models Joshua Sorrentino, Chayden Fus, Devon Fus at Two Management
Styling Assistant Eli Fedina

