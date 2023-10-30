MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: To The Lake by Alejandro Ramírez

Models Joshua Sorrentino, Chayden Fus, and Devon Fus, all represented by Two Management, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled To The Lake lensed by fashion photographer Alejandro Ramírez. In charge of styling and creative direction was Sa Rederi, assisted by Eli Fedina. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Sara Juan.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, Adidas, Puma, Dockers, Comme Des Garçons, Guess, Pitillos, Antony Morato, Chelsea Peers, Marc Jacobs, Diesel, Fila, Scotch & Soda, Aleksander Revas, Llamazares Y De Delgado, Abanderado, American Vintage, MC 2 Saint Barth, Lacoste, Dim, and Hackett.

Photographer Alejandro Ramírez – @alealeking

Creative Director, Stylist Sa Rederi – @sarederi

Beauty Artist Sara Juan – @sarajuan_makeup

Models Joshua Sorrentino, Chayden Fus, Devon Fus at Two Management

Styling Assistant Eli Fedina