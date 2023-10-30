Doyoung Models Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign starring the brand’s global ambassador and NCT member Doyoung lensed by fashion photographer Jongha Park. In charge of styling was Young Jin Kim, with beauty from hair stylist Song Hee Han, and makeup artist Seong Eun An.

The Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2023.24 collection is a poignant tribute to the beauty and precision of Italian craftsmanship. Emphasizing pure volume, tailored precision, and cutting-edge proportions, the range exudes an aesthetic that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in the richness of Italian heritage.

Selecting only the finest Italian fabrics and silks, the collection captures the quintessence of luxury. Every piece showcases the meticulous “fatto a mano” (handmade) craftsmanship, underscoring Dolce & Gabbana’s unwavering commitment to preserving and celebrating Italy’s cultural legacy.

There’s a certain avant-garde quality in the collection’s lines, portraying a harmonious synthesis achieved through flawless tailoring. Elements such as girdles-corsets and bands-sashes, crafted to accentuate the waist, are reminiscent of the brand’s Fall Winter 1999-2000 collection, these details, coupled with the innovative micro-shirts and double waist trousers, encapsulate a fashion-forward spirit whilst nodding to past.

Black takes center stage in this collection, it symbolizes a myriad of emotions and sensibilities – reservedness, sophistication, discipline, and allure. Every fabric, every texture brings out a unique luminescence and sensuality in this hue. Whether it’s the tactile richness of the material or its visual opulence, black here is truly multifaceted. The collection also introduces an intriguing play of textures. Embroidered crystals, mirroring the hue of black, draw inspiration from nature, particularly the damp volcanic rocks of Etna and Stromboli.